ESG Planning Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ESG Planning bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Alphabet makes up about 0.3% of ESG Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 193,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,344,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,069,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $151.46 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.41 and a 200-day moving average of $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.