Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.29.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $234.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $252.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 112.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,338 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

