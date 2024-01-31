ETF Store Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ETF Store Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $188.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.38. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

