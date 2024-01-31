Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.53

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 346766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOLS. Barclays raised Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Evolus alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EOLS

Evolus Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $741.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $50.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 507.42% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. Research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 31,300 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $304,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,375.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evolus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 741,451 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Evolus by 20.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.