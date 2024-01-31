Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.36.

Get Exelon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EXC opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 1.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Exelon by 21.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.