Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $141.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.45.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $145.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.76. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after buying an additional 12,055,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,505,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,442 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

