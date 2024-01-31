Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.42. The company has a market cap of $415.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

