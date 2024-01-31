F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.00.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV opened at $186.84 on Tuesday. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.92 and its 200 day moving average is $163.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,997 shares of company stock worth $1,811,542 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,341,000 after buying an additional 549,127 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,657,000 after buying an additional 361,113 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 203.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,052,000 after buying an additional 324,886 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $292,001,000 after buying an additional 212,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 110.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after buying an additional 205,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

