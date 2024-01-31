F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FFIV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.00.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $186.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.70. F5 has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that F5 will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,137. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,997 shares of company stock worth $1,811,542. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 140.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in F5 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

