Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

