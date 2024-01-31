Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FSTA stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

