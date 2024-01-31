Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stock Position Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FUTY stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.