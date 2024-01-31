FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of FIGS worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 79.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in FIGS by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in FIGS by 4,267.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 184,584 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in FIGS by 72.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.16.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.20.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $142.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $25,542.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,311.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,802 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $545,396.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 625,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,619,355.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,311.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 524,246 shares of company stock worth $3,830,972. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

