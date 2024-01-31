First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,800.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ Q1 2024 earnings at $46.50 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $45.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,620.67.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,536.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,429.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,400.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,551.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

