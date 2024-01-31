First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 114,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 160,643 shares.The stock last traded at $52.77 and had previously closed at $52.63.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FV. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

