First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 114,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 160,643 shares.The stock last traded at $52.77 and had previously closed at $52.63.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Coinbase stock and the case for 50% upside
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Dollar Tree stock won’t be at a discount for much longer
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Crane can fly to new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.