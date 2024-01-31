First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Short Interest Update

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 311,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $307,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,950. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,471,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,192 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 307,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,311,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after buying an additional 263,101 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,233,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $20,745,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.54 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Stories

