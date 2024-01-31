Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Sets New 12-Month High at $142.16

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.16 and last traded at $141.96, with a volume of 172474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FI. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Fiserv

The company has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.02.

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

