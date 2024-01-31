Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $235.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.05.

FIVE opened at $182.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.02. Five Below has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

