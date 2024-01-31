FLEX LNG (FLNG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect FLEX LNG to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, analysts expect FLEX LNG to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FLEX LNG Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.90. FLEX LNG has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $35.97.
FLEX LNG Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter.
FLEX LNG Company Profile
Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FLEX LNG
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.