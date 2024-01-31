FLEX LNG (FLNG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect FLEX LNG to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, analysts expect FLEX LNG to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.90. FLEX LNG has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $35.97.

FLEX LNG Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. This is a boost from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

