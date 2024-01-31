FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 216,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 246,344 shares.The stock last traded at $23.65 and had previously closed at $23.61.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the first quarter worth $306,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 809.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

