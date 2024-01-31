Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Up to $21.34

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.34, but opened at $22.71. Flywire shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 178,233 shares changing hands.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Flywire from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.21.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -197.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,182,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $82,321.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,182,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $100,341,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flywire by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,940 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 2,255.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,117,000 after buying an additional 1,295,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

