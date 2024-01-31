Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Short Interest Down 9.3% in January

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 227,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Forafric Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRI. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Forafric Global Stock Performance

AFRI stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Forafric Global has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

