Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 6,912 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.0% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.30.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $627.74 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $189.50 and a 52-week high of $634.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $514.11 and a 200 day moving average of $473.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.