Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,540,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 9,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 747,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

Fortis Stock Up 0.4 %

Fortis Cuts Dividend

NYSE:FTS opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. Fortis has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fortis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fortis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fortis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 109,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

