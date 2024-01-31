Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,611. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,168.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,613.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,611. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCPT opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 127.78%.

Several research firms have commented on FCPT. TheStreet cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

