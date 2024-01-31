Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 72.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

