Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 45,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 67,412 shares.The stock last traded at $85.68 and had previously closed at $84.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $435.58 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

