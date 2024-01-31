Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 45,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 67,412 shares.The stock last traded at $85.68 and had previously closed at $84.94.
Freedom Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $435.58 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freedom
About Freedom
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.
