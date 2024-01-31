Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Holdings Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,452 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 60.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,312 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 282.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,451 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $740.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $44.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.42 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $583,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,048.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $39,618.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $583,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,048.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,140 shares of company stock valued at $751,784 in the last 90 days. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

