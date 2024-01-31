Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.17. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 81,583 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $23.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Future FinTech Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88,078 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,095 shares during the period. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform.

