Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.17. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 81,583 shares trading hands.
Future FinTech Group Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.
Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $23.75 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Future FinTech Group
Future FinTech Group Company Profile
Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform.
