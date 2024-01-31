FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Moody’s Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moody’s in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $10.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.98. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $396.58 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $397.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $380.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total value of $893,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total value of $893,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,266 shares of company stock worth $3,996,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

