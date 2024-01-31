FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Cut by Analyst

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aris Water Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Aris Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARIS opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $507.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 40.8% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 244,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 70,737 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter worth $122,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

