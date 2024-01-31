FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Decreased by Analyst

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dover in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.93. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.02 EPS.

DOV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Dover Stock Down 0.2 %

DOV stock opened at $151.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.98. Dover has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

