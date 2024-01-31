FY2023 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Lifted by Analyst

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Genmab A/S in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.79 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 119,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,661 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

