FY2023 EPS Estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $3.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

NYSE:GRP.U opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $66.54.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is -1,040.86%.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

