GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 16.8% in January

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 237,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 157,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GNT opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.