Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given Market Perform Rating at JMP Securities

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

GMDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Price Performance

GMDA opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.14. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $1,462,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $886,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.