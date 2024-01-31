Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given Market Perform Rating at JMP Securities

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.
GMDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.
Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $1,462,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $886,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
