Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $146.99

Shares of Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.99 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.78). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.78), with a volume of 5,544 shares trading hands.

Gear4music Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.37 million, a PE ratio of -2,800.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 146.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 125.37.

Gear4music Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers pianos, violins, cellos, violas, double bass, bass guitar amps and pedal, guitars, amps, mixers, speakers and audio electronics, drum kits, clarinets, flutes, oboes and piccolos, drums, trumpets, trombones, tubas and french horns, lightweight instruments, guitars and accessories, bass amplification, and drum kits and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gear4music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear4music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.