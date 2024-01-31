Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,864,800 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 6,715,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.7 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GELYF opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.70.
About Geely Automobile
