Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,864,800 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 6,715,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.7 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYF opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

