Genpact (NYSE:G) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

G has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Genpact in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.78.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55. Genpact has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 27.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

