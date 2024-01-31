Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Gentex in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

GNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Gentex by 209.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Gentex by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

