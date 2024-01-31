Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $426.50

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 426.50 ($5.42) and last traded at GBX 405 ($5.15), with a volume of 343339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 413 ($5.25).

GEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.09) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 377.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 329.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,989.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

