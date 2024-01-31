Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.19.

Gibson Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.45 and a 52 week high of C$24.10.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.17). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.6257622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.63%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

