GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Down to $25.62

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.62, but opened at $24.94. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 793,855 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $935.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $178.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,824 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

