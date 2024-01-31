Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,374 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,857,000 after buying an additional 17,538,752 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,192,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,768,000 after buying an additional 12,442,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,787,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,465,000 after buying an additional 8,190,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $13,306,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $56,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,600,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,900,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,994,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $56,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,600,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,900,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,046,301 shares of company stock worth $1,539,544. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

DNA stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

