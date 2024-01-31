Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $283.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Globant from $218.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Get Globant alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Globant

Globant Stock Performance

GLOB opened at $245.19 on Tuesday. Globant has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $250.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. Research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Globant by 68,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Globant by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.