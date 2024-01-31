GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.63. GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) shares last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 676,112 shares trading hands.

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$284.97 million and a PE ratio of -5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO)

GMP Capital Inc, an independent financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Clearing and Wealth Management.

