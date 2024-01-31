Gogoro (GGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. On average, analysts expect Gogoro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GGR opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. Gogoro has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.08.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogoro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Gogoro by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogoro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Gogoro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gogoro during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogoro during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

