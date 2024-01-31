GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 1,859 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,170 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.2% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $3,642,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.7% in the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 552,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $174,389,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,921,181 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,542,249,000 after buying an additional 32,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $408.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $413.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.18. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.16.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

