Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

GRPN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Groupon stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. Groupon has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.33. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 523.08% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Groupon will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Groupon news, CEO Dusan Senkypl acquired 137,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,343,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,040,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,572,619.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 75.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

