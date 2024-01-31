Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Short Interest Update

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 931,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 30.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on GES. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Guess? news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $3,406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,231,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,971,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $27,979,500. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

GES stock opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.88. Guess? has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. Guess?’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

